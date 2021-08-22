Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

