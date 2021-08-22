Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 329,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 139,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.