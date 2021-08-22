BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,842,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.