Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 25th (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.50 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

