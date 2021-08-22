BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. BowX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.