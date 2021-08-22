Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8689 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $34.84 on Friday. Bosideng International has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

