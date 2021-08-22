BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

