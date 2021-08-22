BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

