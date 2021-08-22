BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.27.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

