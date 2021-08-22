BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.8% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

