BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

