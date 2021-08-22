BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

