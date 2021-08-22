BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,331 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

