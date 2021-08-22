BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$202.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$202.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$205.40.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$181.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.23%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.