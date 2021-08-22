Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,585,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.54. The company has a market cap of £110.57 million and a P/E ratio of -56.90.

In related news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

