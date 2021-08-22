Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 45,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.17. The company had a trading volume of 904,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

