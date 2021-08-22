Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 127 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 402,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

