Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The company had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

