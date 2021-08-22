Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.