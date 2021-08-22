Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$51.08 on Friday. 320,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

