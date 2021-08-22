Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

