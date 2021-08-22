Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of REV Group worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 269,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

