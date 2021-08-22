Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

