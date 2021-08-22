BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,872,000 after purchasing an additional 177,079 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 371.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.