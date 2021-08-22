BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.41. 755,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

