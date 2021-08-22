BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.