BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $58.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

