BitSend Price Reaches $0.0029 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $93,212.90 and approximately $160.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.88 or 0.00485895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.36 or 0.01233397 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,623,437 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

