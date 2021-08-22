BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $4,315.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00326639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00144358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00151382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

