BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2,061.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,860,349 coins and its circulating supply is 4,648,895 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

