BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 725.42 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.92 $3.81 billion N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,461.98% Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

