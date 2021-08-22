BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

