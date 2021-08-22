BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

