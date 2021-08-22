BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,675 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 107,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

