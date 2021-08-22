Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 633,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.96. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

