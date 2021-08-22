Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

