Benchmark Protocol Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $25,788.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 14,885,931 coins and its circulating supply is 7,239,342 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

