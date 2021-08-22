Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41 on Top Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

