Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.71 ($197.31).

ETR:BC8 opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is €154.38.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

