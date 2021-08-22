Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

