BCM Advisors LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 433.0% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $255,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 3,026,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

