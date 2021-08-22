Basid Coin (BASID) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Basid Coin has a market cap of $67.33 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00824733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00104070 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,185,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

