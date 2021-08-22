Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80.

Adyen shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

