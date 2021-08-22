Bao Finance Trading Down 11% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $718,270.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00129692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,359.14 or 1.00012903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00912977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.14 or 0.06628643 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

