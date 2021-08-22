Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head to Head Survey

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

7.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.87% 12.75% 1.26% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.95 $11.81 million $1.28 14.04

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer real estate loans, including construction loans and mortgage originations, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.