Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

