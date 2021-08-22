Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

