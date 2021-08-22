Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a PEG ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

