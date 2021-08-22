Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 129,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

