Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

